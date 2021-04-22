UK's Johnson says Biden's emissions commitment is a 'game changer'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that U.S. President Joe Biden's commitment to cut the United States emissions by 50-52% by 2030 was a game-changer.

"The commitment from @POTUS today to cut U.S. emissions by 50-52% by 2030 is a game-changer," Johnson said. "It will have a transformative impact in the global fight against climate change."

