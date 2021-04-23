Left Menu

TAKEAWAYS-Key takeaways from the Biden Earth Day summit

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pledged a day earlier to aggressively tackle climate change using all the tools at her disposal. CHINA TO QUIT COAL President Xi Jinping told the summit his country would begin phasing out coal use over 2026-2030 as part of its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2021 01:11 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 01:08 IST
TAKEAWAYS-Key takeaways from the Biden Earth Day summit
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Dozens of world leaders are joining CEOs, activists and Pope Francis for a two-day virtual summit that started Thursday on reducing climate change hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden. Here's the key news so far:

THE U.S. GALLOPS OUT OF THE GATE The United States met global expectations by pledging to halve its emissions by 2030 from 2005 levels – nearly doubling the last pledge made under former President Barack Obama.

Washington also intends to double its annual public climate finance to developing countries by 2024, compared with spending under Obama in 2013-2016. "This is the decade we must make decisions that will avoid the worst consequences of the climate crisis," Biden said at the White House. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pledged a day earlier to aggressively tackle climate change using all the tools at her disposal.

CHINA TO QUIT COAL President Xi Jinping told the summit his country would begin phasing out coal use over 2026-2030 as part of its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Last year, Xi had said China would aim to become carbon neutral by 2060.

"We will strictly control coal-fired power generation projects," Xi said through the summit's video link. He suggested that China's coal consumption, by far the highest in the world, will reach a peak in 2025 and start to fall thereafter. SOUTH KOREA TO STOP FUNDING COAL OVERSEAS

President Moon Jae-in said South Korea would end all new financing for overseas coal projects and will soon set a more ambitious schedule for slashing carbon emissions, making official parts of a "Green New Deal" proposed by Moon's ruling party last year. JAPAN, CANADA BEEF UP THEIR TARGETS

Japan raised its 2030 emissions reduction target from 26% to 46% below 2013 levels and pledged to continue to push for a 50% cut over the next decade. Unlike South Korea, Japan did not pledge to halt its finance of coal projects overseas although some experts said that could be announced later this year. Canada raised its previous target of a 30% reduction below 2005 levels by 2030 to a range of 40%-45% below that same baseline. "We will continually strengthen our plan and take even more actions on our journey to net zero by 2050," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

BRAZIL CHANGES ITS TONE Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro appeared to shift his position on environmental protection, pledging Brazil would reach climate neutrality by 2050 - 10 years earlier than previously pledged. He also repeated a promise made last week to end illegal deforestation by 2030.

"With this spirit of collective responsibility and common destiny, I invite you once again to support us in this mission," Bolsonaro told the summit. Deforestation has soared under Bolsonaro, hitting a 12-year high in 2020 with an area 14 times the size of New York City destroyed. A DIRE GLOBAL WARNING

As world leaders sped through speeches at the summit, a new report warned that the global economy could lose nearly a fifth of its economic output by 2050 if climate change continues unchecked and average temperatures rise 3.2 degrees Celsius beyond pre-industrial temperatures. "Economies in Asia would be hardest hit, with China at risk of losing nearly 24% of its GDP in a severe scenario, while the world's biggest economy, the U.S., stands to lose close to 10%, and Europe almost 11%," the Swiss Re Institute report found.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-U.S. stocks close down on news of Biden tax proposal

U.S. stocks dived on Thursday on reports President Joe Biden planned to almost double the capital gains tax, news analysts said provided an excuse to take profits in a directionless market ahead of big techs earnings next week. The three ma...

Rich nations under fire for funding gas as 'bridge fuel' overseas

More governments plan to end international coal financing Climate campaigners concerned about continued backing for gas Clean energy investment rising but far smaller than fossil fuels Updates with announcements at Bidens Leaders Summit o...

Intel forecasts revenue above expectations on strong data center demand

Chipmaker Intel Corp forecast second-quarter revenue above Wall Street targets on Thursday, betting on demand for its new generation of processors for data centers and PCs as cloud-based services become an integral part of businesses.The wo...

Republicans unveil $568 bln infrastructure package to counter Biden

U.S. Senate Republicans on Thursday proposed a 568 billion, five-year infrastructure package as a counteroffer to President Joe Bidens sweeping 2.3 trillion plan, calling their measure a good-faith effort toward bipartisan negotiations. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021