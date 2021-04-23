Odd News Roundup: DC marijuana activists stage 'Joints for Jabs' to promote vaccines; Climate change summit glitch cuts off Macron and more

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 18:34 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

D.C. marijuana activists stage 'Joints for Jabs' to promote vaccines

Josh Miller walked away from the U.S. capital's convention center on Tuesday with a COVID-19 vaccination and a joint. He was among the Washingtonians who took advantage of "Joints for Jabs," a weed giveaway by a local advocacy organization to encourage residents to get vaccinated and lobby their council members to reform the city's marijuana laws.

Climate change summit glitch cuts off Macron, puzzles Putin

A technical glitch at a U.S. climate summit cut off French President Emmanuel Macron mid-speech and left Russian President Vladimir Putin puzzled, demonstrating that virtual meetings can be as awkward for world leaders as they are for the rest of us. Macron was just minutes into a speech about the urgency of climate action when U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken cut in, saying, "Thank you very much Mr president, I now turn the floor to the president of the Russian Federation, his Excellency Vladimir Putin".

Meet the man in a bear suit walking from Los Angeles to San Francisco

He has got a giant padded head, perfectly round red cheeks and a bobbletail, and he is walking from Los Angeles to San Francisco. Jesse Larios says he does not know exactly what inspired him to dress up as the character he has named Bearsun and start the over 400-mile (644-km) trip, but he has been pleased with the attention the move has received.

On a French lake, mariners learn how not to get stuck in Suez canal

Francois Mayor nudged back on the power and made a subtle adjustment on the wheel as he coaxed his cargo vessel through a narrow point in the Suez Canal -- not the Egyptian one, but a replica in the middle of a French forest. This stretch of water was built to train ship captains and maritime pilots how to navigate the Suez Canal -- a skill now in the spotlight after the Ever Given cargo ship got wedged in the Egyptian waterway last month in high winds and a sandstorm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

