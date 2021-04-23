Left Menu

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi gets fresh oxygen supply

We provided oxygen to the patients manually when the pressure dipped in the ICU, Rana had said earlier in the day.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 23:55 IST
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi gets fresh oxygen supply
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Grappling with depleting oxygen levels, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here got a tanker on Friday night to meet its requirements for the life saving-gas for its patients, officials said.

The hospital was anxiously waiting for a refill since the last supply reached the healthcare facility, located in central Delhi, around 9:20 am.

''We have received fresh supply of oxygen and that will help our patients in a big way,'' Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Chairman Dr D S Rana told PTI.

''We have had a severe scarcity of medical oxygen but the state government and the Centre have worked towards ensuring supply. We are grateful to them on behalf of our patients,'' he said.

The tanker has supplied oxygen for an hour and a half, Rana said, adding, ''Hopefully, by that time, the Inox tanker would come.'' He said the hospital will make every possible effort to ''save every patient that comes to us''.

Twenty-five COVID patients in the elite hospital died in 24 hours and the lives of many more hung in precarious balance on Friday with the scramble for oxygen getting more frantic in hospitals across the national capital and its suburbs.

Sources said ''low-pressure oxygen'' could be the likely cause of the deaths in the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, one of the city's biggest and most high-profile hospitals, where the healthcare staff had to manually ventilate patients in the ICU and the emergency department. The hospital announced the deaths shortly after 8 am.

''It is wrong to say the deaths occurred due to a shortage of oxygen. We provided oxygen to the patients manually when the pressure dipped in the ICU,'' Rana had said earlier in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists hope genetic engineering can revive the American chestnut tree; Remdesivir appears safe for seriously ill children and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

AFC Champions League: FC Goa thrashed by Persepolis FC in return leg

Starting with as many as eight fresh faces, FC Goa were thrashed 4-0 by Iranian champions Persepolis FC in their return-leg AFC Champions League Group E match here on Friday.Shahriar Moghanlou 24th minute, Mehadi Torabi 43rd, Issa Alkasir 4...

10,000 march in Armenian capital to commemorate killings

About 10,000 people held a torchlight parade in Armenias capital Friday to commemorate the estimated 1.5 million Armenians killed in Ottoman Turkey more than a century ago.The evening march from a central square to a sprawling memorial comp...

Many patients found occupying hospital beds without needing them in Noida

Several people have been found occupying beds in private hospitals of Noida and Greater Noida without being in need for them, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said on Friday, indicating action against such health facilities. Over 200 b...

Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking charges

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell pleaded not guilty on Friday to federal sex trafficking charges in the U.S. case accusing her of helping the late financier Jeffrey Epstein recruit and sexually abuse girls. Maxwell, 59, entered her plea ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021