PM assures all possible help to quake-hit Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday assured all possible help from the Centre to Assam after the state was hit by an earthquake. An earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state.

''Spoke to Assam CM Shri @sarbanandsonwal Ji regarding the earthquake in parts of the state. Assured all possible help from the Centre. I pray for the well-being of the people of Assam,'' Modi tweeted. Tremors were felt in the entire region, including neighbouring Meghalaya and northern parts of West Bengal.

