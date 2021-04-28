U'khand avalanche: One more body recovered, death toll rises to 16

The death toll in a recent avalanche in Sumna, near the Indo-China border in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, rose to 16 on Wednesday with the recovery of one more body.

The unidentified body was recovered from the avalanche site, District Disaster Management Officer NK Joshi said.

Fifteen bodies were recovered from the site till Sunday. All the victims were Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers from Jharkhand, who went missing after the avalanche struck on Friday.

