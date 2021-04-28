U'khand avalanche: One more body recovered, death toll rises to 16

U'khand avalanche: One more body recovered, death toll rises to 16PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 28-04-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 16:32 IST
The death toll in a recent avalanche in Sumna, near the Indo-China border in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, rose to 16 on Wednesday with the recovery of one more body.
The unidentified body was recovered from the avalanche site, District Disaster Management Officer NK Joshi said.
Fifteen bodies were recovered from the site till Sunday. All the victims were Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers from Jharkhand, who went missing after the avalanche struck on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
20 INSAS rifle cartridges seized, 2 arrested in Jharkhand
Uttarakhand Meteorological department issues yellow alert for April 16, 17
Night curfew timings changed for Uttarakhand's Dehradun
COVID tests mandatory for people arriving at Jharkhand's Gomoh by trains
Uttarakhand CM appeals to people to follow COVID guidelines during tomorrow's Shahi Snan