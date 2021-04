Odd News Roundup: Philippine collector amasses super-sized collection of fast-food restaurant toys

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Philippine collector amasses super-sized collection of fast-food restaurant toys

From the age of 5, Filipino graphic artist Percival League has had a passion for collecting toys from fast-food restaurant chains like McDonald's, Burger King, and home-country favorite Jollibee. Now, nearly five decades later, the 50-year-old has about 20,000 toys packed from floor to ceiling in his home and holds a Guinness World Record from 2014, when his collection reached more than 10,000 items.

