Odd News Roundup: Philippine collector amasses super-sized collection; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Philippine collector amasses super-sized collection of fast-food restaurant toys

From the age of 5, Filipino graphic artist Percival League has had a passion for collecting toys from fast-food restaurant chains like McDonald's, Burger King, and home-country favorite Jollibee. Now, nearly five decades later, the 50-year-old has about 20,000 toys packed from floor to ceiling in his home and holds a Guinness World Record from 2014, when his collection reached more than 10,000 items.

High anxiety: World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal

Hugo Xavier became one of the first people to cross the world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge when it opened on Thursday near his tiny hometown of Arouca in northern Portugal. "Oh...here we go!," the 42-year-old said anxiously as he gathered enough courage to step onto the see-through metal grid pathway of the 516-meter-long (1693-ft) bridge alongside his equally jittery partner and a tour guide.

