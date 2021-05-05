India helps to rehabilitate small hydropower plant
A small hydropower plant located in Nepal's remote mountainous district Jumla has been re-built with India's financial assistance.
The newly rehabilitated small hydropower plant re-built with a financial assistance of Rs. 26.39 million was inaugurated amidst a function by officials from Indian Embassy and chief of District Coordination Committee, Jumla, according to a press release issued by Indian mission here.
The hydropower plant at Chandannath Municipality in Jumla district was built in 1983 by Nepal Electricity Authority with power production capacity of 200 KW. The power plant was damaged due to natural disaster. India extended financial support for the rehabilitation of the plant. The Indian financial assistance, under ‘Nepal-Bharat Development Cooperation’, was utilized for construction of reservoir tank and rehabilitation of hydropower plant.
The power plant would benefit around 20,000 people of the region.
