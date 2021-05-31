Rain, lighting, winds likely in Nanded between June 1-3
PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 31-05-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 19:32 IST
Nanded is likely to witness rains and lightning along with winds with speeds of 30-40 kilometres per hour between June 1 and June 3, the district's disaster management authority said on Monday.
An official said residents of Nanded, some 250 kilometres from here, have been asked to be alert.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
