Left Menu

Rain, lighting, winds likely in Nanded between June 1-3

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 31-05-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 19:32 IST
Rain, lighting, winds likely in Nanded between June 1-3
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nanded is likely to witness rains and lightning along with winds with speeds of 30-40 kilometres per hour between June 1 and June 3, the district's disaster management authority said on Monday.

An official said residents of Nanded, some 250 kilometres from here, have been asked to be alert.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
3
Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

 Greece
4
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021