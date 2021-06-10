Left Menu

Aurangabad Industrial City must be included in Central schemes: Maha minister

Maharashtra Minister Subhash Desai on Thursday said Shendra Node of Aurangabad Industrial City AURIC is the first operational city of the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor DMIC, and the industrial city should be included in the Central governments schemes.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 10-06-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 20:26 IST
Aurangabad Industrial City must be included in Central schemes: Maha minister
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@Subhash_Desai)
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Minister Subhash Desai on Thursday said Shendra Node of Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC) is the first operational city of the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), and the industrial city should be included in the Central government's schemes. The state industries minister was speaking to PTI ahead of the two-day tour of NITI Aayog chief executive officer (CEO) Amitabh Kant, who will be visiting Shendra node of AURIC on Saturday.

''The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) CEO P Anbalagan will meet Amitabh Kant and hold discussions. Shendra is the first city to become operational in the DMIC project. We now expect that Central government to include these projects in its schemes and hubs,'' said Desai, who is also the guardian minister of Aurangabad district. ''There are certain issues such as widening of Aurangabad-Paithan Road (leading to Bidkin node), the airport and infrastructure-related projects. We expect speedy implementation of these projects. The meeting and visit of the NITI Aayog CEO is also a part of this effort,'' the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

 India
3
CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

 India
4
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021