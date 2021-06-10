Aurangabad Industrial City must be included in Central schemes: Maha minister

Maharashtra Minister Subhash Desai on Thursday said Shendra Node of Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC) is the first operational city of the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), and the industrial city should be included in the Central government's schemes. The state industries minister was speaking to PTI ahead of the two-day tour of NITI Aayog chief executive officer (CEO) Amitabh Kant, who will be visiting Shendra node of AURIC on Saturday.

''The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) CEO P Anbalagan will meet Amitabh Kant and hold discussions. Shendra is the first city to become operational in the DMIC project. We now expect that Central government to include these projects in its schemes and hubs,'' said Desai, who is also the guardian minister of Aurangabad district. ''There are certain issues such as widening of Aurangabad-Paithan Road (leading to Bidkin node), the airport and infrastructure-related projects. We expect speedy implementation of these projects. The meeting and visit of the NITI Aayog CEO is also a part of this effort,'' the minister said.

