Left Menu

Tensions Surge in Lyon After Activist's Murder Sparks Protests

Thousands marched in Lyon after far-right activist Quentin Deranque's murder by suspected hard-left activists. Concerns of violence loom, with both sides represented. President Macron urged calm while announcing plans to tackle political violence. Multiple individuals are under investigation regarding Deranque's death. Lyon's mayor expressed worries about far-right group involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 22:14 IST
Tensions Surge in Lyon After Activist's Murder Sparks Protests

Thousands of individuals took to the streets of Lyon on Saturday following the murder of far-right activist Quentin Deranque. The incident, allegedly perpetrated by hard-left activists, has sent shockwaves across the nation, with fears of escalating violence in the city, known for its conflicting political groups.

In a bid to maintain order, French President Emmanuel Macron called for calm and announced a meeting with ministers to discuss action against violent groups. The city's mayor, Gregory Doucet, highlighted concerns over the involvement of far-right groups, which have been increasingly active despite efforts to curb their influence.

As the investigation into Deranque's murder continues, with seven individuals under scrutiny, the march in Lyon underscores the tenuous balance between political ideologies in France, echoing global tensions between far-left and far-right factions.

TRENDING

1
Tariff Tug-of-War: Supreme Court vs. Trump

Tariff Tug-of-War: Supreme Court vs. Trump

 United States
2
Visionary Frontier: Eye Care Revolution in Kaho Village

Visionary Frontier: Eye Care Revolution in Kaho Village

 India
3
Delhi Police's 'Mission Reconnect' Achieves Success

Delhi Police's 'Mission Reconnect' Achieves Success

 India
4
Union Minister Amplifies Government's Educational Ventures in Northeast

Union Minister Amplifies Government's Educational Ventures in Northeast

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026