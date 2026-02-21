Left Menu

Scooter-Borne Shooter Strikes in Tarn Taran

A young woman was shot by a scooter-riding assailant in Punjab's Tarn Taran district. Authorities have identified the shooter as Karan. Efforts are ongoing to find the assailant and determine the attack's motive. Forensic and technical evidence is being gathered by the police.

A young woman, aged 23, was shot and injured by a scooter-borne assailant in Punjab's Tarn Taran district on Saturday evening, police reported.

The shooting took place in Garden Colony within the jurisdiction of the Patti police station, with the assailant identified as Karan, said an official source.

Upon being alerted, law enforcement responded promptly, and investigators are now collecting technical and forensic evidence. Authorities are actively pursuing leads to trace the suspect and determine the motive behind the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

