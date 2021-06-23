Light rain in parts of UP
Light rain occurred at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh along with thunderstorm accompanied by lightning in the eastern part of the state in the last 24 hours, weather office said on Wednesday.
Varanasi, Rihanddam (district Sonbhadra), Katerniaghat (Bahraich), Nautanwa (Maharajganj) and Uska Bazar (Siddharthnagar) received rainfall, the meteorological department said.
Day temperatures rose in Agra, Bareilly, Lucknow and Meerut but there was no large change in the remaining divisions of the state, it said.
The temperatures were below normal in Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Prayagraj.
The highest temperature at 41.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in Agra and the lowest at 20.9 degrees Celsius in Fatehgarh, according to the department.
The MeT forecast rain and thundershowers at isolated places in east UP on Thursday and warned against thunderstorm and lightning in the western part of the state.
