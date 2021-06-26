Left Menu

PM to virtually inaugurate Zen garden and Kaizen academy in Ahmedabad

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-06-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 20:21 IST
PM to virtually inaugurate Zen garden and Kaizen academy in Ahmedabad
`Zen-Kaizen' at AMA seeks to showcase several elements of Japanese art, culture, landscape and architecture, and it is a joint endeavour of the Japan Information and Study Centre at AMA and Indo-Japan Friendship Association (IJFA), Gujarat, supported by the Hyogo International Association (HIA), Japan, said a release. Image Credit: Twitter(@MIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate a Japanese Zen garden and Kaizen academy at the Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA) here on Sunday, an official said.

The ceremony is scheduled for 11.30 am, he said.

`Zen-Kaizen' at AMA seeks to showcase several elements of Japanese art, culture, landscape and architecture, and it is a joint endeavour of the Japan Information and Study Centre at AMA and Indo-Japan Friendship Association (IJFA), Gujarat, supported by the Hyogo International Association (HIA), Japan, said a release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

 Global
2
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Bezos' 2021 Space Odyssey a risk too far for insurers; Australian scientist speaks to frogs, fears their silence and more

Science News Roundup: Bezos' 2021 Space Odyssey a risk too far for insurers;...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 321.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Mexico's coronavirus death toll rises to 232,346 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 321.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021