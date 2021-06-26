PM to virtually inaugurate Zen garden and Kaizen academy in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate a Japanese Zen garden and Kaizen academy at the Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA) here on Sunday, an official said.

The ceremony is scheduled for 11.30 am, he said.

`Zen-Kaizen' at AMA seeks to showcase several elements of Japanese art, culture, landscape and architecture, and it is a joint endeavour of the Japan Information and Study Centre at AMA and Indo-Japan Friendship Association (IJFA), Gujarat, supported by the Hyogo International Association (HIA), Japan, said a release.

