Japan's Ruling Party Faces Historic Election Challenge

For the first time in 15 years, Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) might lose its majority in the lower house, according to a Nikkei poll ahead of the Oct. 27 election.

The LDP, currently holding power but facing stiff competition, is expected to fall short of the 233 seats required for a majority in the 465-seat chamber. This potential loss echoes back to 2009, marking a significant political shift in Japan. While losing a sole majority, the LDP could still form a coalition with Komeito, as historical partners work together to govern.

The insight stems from a nationwide poll conducted in collaboration with the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper, with 165,820 respondents participating. TBS and Kyodo polls further highlight the LDP's challenges, following Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's recent parliament dissolution for a snap election. The move follows Ishiba's ascent to leadership after Fumio Kishida's resignation amidst funding scandals.

(With inputs from agencies.)