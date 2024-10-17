Diplomatic Tensions Surge as Japanese Prime Minister Sends Offering to Controversial Shrine

In a move bound to stoke diplomatic tensions with neighboring South Korea and China, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has sent an offering to Tokyo's contentious Yasukuni Shrine, according to his office on Thursday.

The shrine, where 14 convicted war criminals and 2.5 million war dead are memorialized, is often viewed by Japan's neighbors as a reminder of its militaristic past.

In a political backdrop to this action, Ishiba has called a snap election for Japan's lower house, with polls suggesting that his Liberal Democratic Party might struggle to maintain its current majority.

(With inputs from agencies.)