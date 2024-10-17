Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Surge as Japanese Prime Minister Sends Offering to Controversial Shrine

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's offering to Tokyo's Yasukuni Shrine has sparked criticism from South Korea and China. The shrine is seen as a symbol of Japan's militaristic history, housing war criminals among its honored dead. Ishiba also announced a snap election amid political uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 17-10-2024 06:35 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 06:35 IST
Shigeru Ishiba
  • Country:
  • Japan

In a move bound to stoke diplomatic tensions with neighboring South Korea and China, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has sent an offering to Tokyo's contentious Yasukuni Shrine, according to his office on Thursday.

The shrine, where 14 convicted war criminals and 2.5 million war dead are memorialized, is often viewed by Japan's neighbors as a reminder of its militaristic past.

In a political backdrop to this action, Ishiba has called a snap election for Japan's lower house, with polls suggesting that his Liberal Democratic Party might struggle to maintain its current majority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

