Diplomatic Tensions Surge as Japanese Prime Minister Sends Offering to Controversial Shrine
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's offering to Tokyo's Yasukuni Shrine has sparked criticism from South Korea and China. The shrine is seen as a symbol of Japan's militaristic history, housing war criminals among its honored dead. Ishiba also announced a snap election amid political uncertainty.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 17-10-2024 06:35 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 06:35 IST
- Country:
- Japan
In a move bound to stoke diplomatic tensions with neighboring South Korea and China, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has sent an offering to Tokyo's contentious Yasukuni Shrine, according to his office on Thursday.
The shrine, where 14 convicted war criminals and 2.5 million war dead are memorialized, is often viewed by Japan's neighbors as a reminder of its militaristic past.
In a political backdrop to this action, Ishiba has called a snap election for Japan's lower house, with polls suggesting that his Liberal Democratic Party might struggle to maintain its current majority.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Markets React: Middle East Tensions and China's Stimulus Drive Global Trends
China-Russia First Joint Patrol in Arctic: New Era of Maritime Collaboration
Hong Kong Shares Surge Amid China's Stimulus and Home Purchase Easing
Philippines Showcases Military Might at ADAS Exhibition Amid South China Sea Tensions
South Korean First Lady Cleared of Graft Allegations