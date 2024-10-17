Japan's Ruling Party Faces Potential Loss of Sole Majority
The Liberal Democratic Party of Japan risks losing its sole majority in the lower house for the first time in 15 years, according to a Nikkei newspaper poll. It may need to form a coalition with Komeito after the upcoming election. The poll indicates potential shifts in political control.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 05:53 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 05:53 IST
Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is at risk of losing its exclusive grip on the lower house for the first time since 2009, according to a poll conducted by Nikkei newspaper.
The LDP may not achieve the 233 seats required for a sole majority in the 465-seat lower house, suggesting a potential coalition government with its ally, Komeito.
This development follows Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's dissolution of the lower house on October 9, triggering an election amidst fallout from past funding scandals within the party.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japan
- Lower House
- Election
- Shigeru Ishiba
- LDP
- Coalition
- Majority
- Nikkei Poll
- Komeito
- Fumio Kishida
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority
Kerala CM Accused of Appeasing Majority Communalism
JMM-led coalition govt devouring poor's ration and water, misusing central funds: PM Modi in Hazaribag.
JMM-led coalition insensitive, caused deaths of aspirants during recruitment drive of excise constables: PM Modi in Hazaribag.
For vote bank politics, JMM-led coalition putting people's identity, culture, tradition at stake: PM Modi in Hazaribag.