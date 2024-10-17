Japan's Ruling Party Faces Potential Loss of Sole Majority

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is at risk of losing its exclusive grip on the lower house for the first time since 2009, according to a poll conducted by Nikkei newspaper.

The LDP may not achieve the 233 seats required for a sole majority in the 465-seat lower house, suggesting a potential coalition government with its ally, Komeito.

This development follows Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's dissolution of the lower house on October 9, triggering an election amidst fallout from past funding scandals within the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)