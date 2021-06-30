NBCC gets Rs 206 cr order from Odisha Hydro Power Corporation

State-owned construction company NBCC has bagged a project worth Rs 206 crore from Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Ltd.

NBCC (India) has been awarded the work order for engagement as Project Management Consultant for undertaking various civil works of Odisha Hydro Power Corporation, according to a regulatory filing.

''NBCC is project management consultant for this project of the value Rs 206.00 crore (approx),'' the filing added.

