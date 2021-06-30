Left Menu

NBCC gets Rs 206 cr order from Odisha Hydro Power Corporation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 13:33 IST
State-owned construction company NBCC has bagged a project worth Rs 206 crore from Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Ltd.

NBCC (India) has been awarded the work order for engagement as Project Management Consultant for undertaking various civil works of Odisha Hydro Power Corporation, according to a regulatory filing.

''NBCC is project management consultant for this project of the value Rs 206.00 crore (approx),'' the filing added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

