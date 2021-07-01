Left Menu

19 out of 33 Rajasthan districts got below-normal rainfall in June

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-07-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 17:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
The average rainfall in Rajasthan in June may have been above normal, but 19 out of the state's 33 districts received a below-normal downpour for this time of the year.

According to the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur, the overall rainfall recorded in Rajasthan from June 1 to June 30 is 53.1 mm, which is six percent higher than normal.

But, rainfall was not normal in many districts during this period, especially in east Rajasthan.

Normally, east Rajasthan records 66.7 mm rainfall in June, but the actual rainfall this time around was recorded at 56.7 mm, which is 15 percent less.

On the contrary, the usually dry districts of western Rajasthan like Jaisalmer, Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jodhpur, and Churu recorded 50.2 mm rainfall, which is 36 percent more than the normal for June.

As per data issued by the weather office, 19 districts, including Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Kota, Tonk, Baran, Sirohi, Sikar, Sawai Madhopur, Bundi, and Bharatpur, received below-normal rainfall during the month.

Among these districts, Bundi received 60 percent less rainfall, Alwar 58 percent, and Kota 44 percent.

Radheshyam Sharma, director of the Meteorological Centre, said the weather will be mainly dry in most parts of the state for the next four to five days because the monsoon is not moving further from where it was 11 days ago.

The department has said a heatwave is likely at isolated places in the districts of the Bikaner, Bharatpur, and Kota divisions during the next 48 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

