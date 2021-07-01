Preservation of ridge, rejuvenation of Yamuna, among issues raised in MPD public webinar

Preservation of the South Delhi Aravali Ridge and the difference between a redevelopment scheme and a regeneration plan, were among the issues raised during the first of the thematic webinars held on Thursday by the DDA to seek opinion of people on the draft Master Plan of Delhi 2041.

These webinars will facilitate citizens to understand the draft plan better and give more constructive suggestions, a senior official said.

The webinars are open to all citizens and stakeholders. These are divided into various thematic segments as per the chapters in the draft MPD 2041.

On July 1, six chapters were covered --introduction and vision (chapter 1), environment (chapters 2,3), economy (chapter 4) and culture, heritage and public spaces (chapters 5, 6).

The webinar on Thursday was attended by the DDA vice chairman, commissioner (planning) and senior officers of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA), officials said.

A series of thematic webinars are lined in July by the DDA to seek opinion of people on the draft Master Plan of Delhi 2041 which was put in public domain recently, officials had earlier said.

''The major issues raised in the webinar were extension of last date for submitting objections and suggestions, lack of specific and concrete planning goals, incentives to be given for green roofs, need for tiered planning,'' the DDA said in a statement.

Preservation of the South Delhi Aravali Ridge, rejuvenation of Yamuna river and elaboration on trade and commerce provisions required in draft MPD 2041 were also discussed, officials said.

Periodic and regular engagement of stakeholders, regulatory framework for permissible activities in proposed zones, reduction of minimum area for transit-oriented development (TOD) to 0.5 ha and difference between a redevelopment scheme and a regeneration plan, were also raised in the online meeting.

Other suggestions included, making baseline reports available in public domain, special provisions for marginalised groups accessing public spaces, checking unauthorised construction and encroachment on public land, status of Special Area mentioned in MPD-2021 be clarified, the DDA said in the statement.

The purpose of webinar was to facilitate the general public to understand the plan provisions, various policies that have been made part of the draft Master Plan 2041, placed in public domain on June 9 for inviting public suggestions and objections, officials said.

This was the first online webinar in a series, and three more are to be held on July 6, 17 and 20. A total of 195 participants attended event and the comments, suggestions provided by them have been noted by the Delhi Development Authority.

On July 6, shelter and social infrastructure (chapters 7, 8) and transport and mobility (chapters 9-12) will be covered.

Greener environment with protection norms, vibrant economy, enhanced mobility promoting cleaner fuels and rejuvenation of heritage fabric of the city are among the key areas encompassed in this vision document prepared by the DDA. Suggestions and objections can also be submitted by July 23, the DDA said.

The process of preparation of Master Plan of Delhi 2041 was initiated in 2017, and it remained on track in spite of the lockdown and other restrictions on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first Master Plan for Delhi was promulgated in 1962 under the Delhi Development Act of 1957, followed by the Master Plans of 2001 and 2021, each of which is an extensive modification of the respective previous plan document.

''These plans were prepared for 20 years' perspective periods and provided a holistic framework for planned development of Delhi.

The MPD 2041 is a ''strategic'' and ''enabling'' framework to guide future growth of the city, built upon the lessons learnt from the implementation of the previous plans,'' the draft says.

