Heat wave likely over northern plains for next 2 days: IMD

Northern India is unlikely to get any relief from the sweltering heat as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said heat wave conditions are likely over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, north Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh for the next two days.

It said heat wave to severe heat wave conditions were observed in isolated places over Jammu on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The weather office added that heat wave conditions were recorded in most places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, northwest Rajasthan and northwest Madhya Pradesh, with severe heat wave conditions at isolated areas in the region.

Severe heat wave conditions were observed at isolated places over northeast Rajasthan as well, it said.

''Due to likely dry westerly/southwesterly winds from Pakistan to northwest India at lower levels, heat wave conditions in isolated/some pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, north Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and northwest Madhya Pradesh (are likely) during the next two days,'' the IMD said.

It is likely to decrease in intensity and area coverage due to the expected southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea.

''However, due to an increase in the humidity in association with these winds, the human discomfort will continue during the next seven days,'' IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

Temperatures across the plains have crossed 40 degrees Celsius in the last few days. The Solan hill station in Himachal Pradesh has recorded a high of 35.5 degrees Celsius, whereas Thoise, located in Ladakh's Nubra Valley, has recorded a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius, according to IMD data.

The southwest monsoon has covered the entire country but has eluded Haryana, Delhi, parts of Punjab, west Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh.

The IMD on Wednesday said the conditions are unlikely to be favourable for a further advance of the monsoon in these regions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)