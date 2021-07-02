Mysterious noise akin to explosion rattles Bengaluru, neighbouring areas

Bengaluru, July 2 (PTI): A mysterious noise like that of an explosion rattled southern parts of the Bengaluru urban district, parts of Ramanagara district and Hosur in neighbouring Tamil Nadu on Friday sending people into a tizzy.

People from Jayanagar, Anekal, Bidadi, Kanakapura, Padmanabhanagar, Kengeri and Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Hosur reported the loud noise at about 12.30 PM.

''I was at home when I heard the boom, which was so strong that our doors and windows rattled,'' V Jyothi from Kumaraswamy Layout in Bengaluru told PTI.

Similar experience was shared by Jayaprakash, who said he heard it when he was in Bidadi.

''The noise lasted three or four seconds. I rushed out to see where the explosion took place but could not find anything. This needs to be investigated,'' he said.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre said in a statement that it closely analysed the data from the Seismic Observatory but it did not show any signal of local tremor or earthquake.

The Indian Air Force too denied any flying activity which could cause any loud noise.

''IAF denies any flying activity or any known action from their side to have caused any loud noise reportedly heard in Bengaluru. None of the IAF bases or units, including ASTE (Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment), was flying at that time,'' the IAF said in a statement.

Last year when a similar incident happened, the IAF said it could have been an outcome of a sonic boom from its aircraft.

This time there was no such reason for the noise that could rattle Bengaluru and neighbouring districts.

In January this year, a quarry blast in Shivamogga had created an impression of an earthquake jolting four neighbouring districts. In that incident, six people were killed.

