Left Menu

Mysterious noise akin to explosion rattles Bengaluru, neighbouring areas

None of the IAF bases or units, including ASTE Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment, was flying at that time, the IAF said in a statement.Last year when a similar incident happened, the IAF said it could have been an outcome of a sonic boom from its aircraft.This time there was no such reason for the noise that could rattle Bengaluru and neighbouring districts.In January this year, a quarry blast in Shivamogga had created an impression of an earthquake jolting four neighbouring districts.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-07-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 16:46 IST
Mysterious noise akin to explosion rattles Bengaluru, neighbouring areas
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru, July 2 (PTI): A mysterious noise like that of an explosion rattled southern parts of the Bengaluru urban district, parts of Ramanagara district and Hosur in neighbouring Tamil Nadu on Friday sending people into a tizzy.

People from Jayanagar, Anekal, Bidadi, Kanakapura, Padmanabhanagar, Kengeri and Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Hosur reported the loud noise at about 12.30 PM.

''I was at home when I heard the boom, which was so strong that our doors and windows rattled,'' V Jyothi from Kumaraswamy Layout in Bengaluru told PTI.

Similar experience was shared by Jayaprakash, who said he heard it when he was in Bidadi.

''The noise lasted three or four seconds. I rushed out to see where the explosion took place but could not find anything. This needs to be investigated,'' he said.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre said in a statement that it closely analysed the data from the Seismic Observatory but it did not show any signal of local tremor or earthquake.

The Indian Air Force too denied any flying activity which could cause any loud noise.

''IAF denies any flying activity or any known action from their side to have caused any loud noise reportedly heard in Bengaluru. None of the IAF bases or units, including ASTE (Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment), was flying at that time,'' the IAF said in a statement.

Last year when a similar incident happened, the IAF said it could have been an outcome of a sonic boom from its aircraft.

This time there was no such reason for the noise that could rattle Bengaluru and neighbouring districts.

In January this year, a quarry blast in Shivamogga had created an impression of an earthquake jolting four neighbouring districts. In that incident, six people were killed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA accounts

Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA acco...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021