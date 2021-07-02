Dushyant Chautala holds meeting with British Deputy High Commissioner

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Friday held a meeting with British Deputy High Commissioner Caroline Rowett and their discussions focused on various prospects for the state in emerging sectors.

Rowett enquired about the Haryana aerospace and e-vehicle policy, regarding which Chautala told her that the state has a futuristic approach for growth and development.

Advertisement

According to a state government statement, Chautala said the state is working on drafting the aerospace and defence policy and e-vehicle policy. The state government's aim is to ensure inclusive development, ''for which we are accelerating the progress of work in rural areas at par with the urban areas of Haryana'', the deputy chief minister said. During the meeting with Rowett at the Deputy Chief Minister's office here, Chautala said that these policies have exciting prospects that cater to land and infrastructure subsidy benefit, pre and post commencement approvals, power, property, tax, and other fiscal benefits.

''Our government is committed to make Haryana an investment destination for industries for which the government is making strenuous efforts towards materialising it. Through public-private partnerships, many projects like flying training school are on the cards," he said.

According to the statement, Rowett assured extensive support for the upcoming projects of the state, especially in the e-vehicle policy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)