Left Menu

At least 19 missing as mudslide west of Tokyo hits houses

Disaster management officials in Shizuoka prefecture in central Japan said the mudslide occurred Saturday morning in Atami, a town known for hot springs.Rescue workers are searching for at least 19 people, said prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 03-07-2021 11:15 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 11:14 IST
At least 19 missing as mudslide west of Tokyo hits houses
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Japan

A powerful mudslide carrying a deluge of black water and debris crashed into rows of houses in a town west of Tokyo following heavy rains on Saturday, leaving at least 19 people missing, officials said. Disaster management officials in Shizuoka prefecture in central Japan said the mudslide occurred Saturday morning in Atami, a town known for hot springs.

Rescue workers are searching for at least 19 people, said prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama. He said the mudslide occurred in an area called Izusan. Sugiyama said some people in the area are believed to have evacuated but no further details were immediately known. Television footage showed a powerful, black mudslide slide down a mountainside, knocking down and crushing houses in its way, as helpless neighbours watched in horror, some recording on their phones. Heavy rain has been lashing across Japan since earlier this week, causing rivers to swell in central and the Tokyo region, and increasing the risk of landslides.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
2
EXCLUSIVE-EU's Vestager warns Apple against using privacy, security to limit competition

EXCLUSIVE-EU's Vestager warns Apple against using privacy, security to limit...

 Global
3
Novel approach uses human body to recharge smartwatches and fitness bands

Novel approach uses human body to recharge smartwatches and fitness bands

 United States
4
Enterprises looking to cloud providers for help with security: Google-IDG study

Enterprises looking to cloud providers for help with security: Google-IDG st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021