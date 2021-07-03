Left Menu

COVID-19: Navi Mumbai civic body vaccinates sex workers

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation NMMC held a special anti-coronavirus vaccination camp for sex workers in the city, a civic official said on Saturday.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 03-07-2021 11:37 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 11:25 IST
COVID-19: Navi Mumbai civic body vaccinates sex workers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) held a special anti-coronavirus vaccination camp for sex workers in the city, a civic official said on Saturday. The camp was organized on Friday as part of the civic body's attempt to cover the neglected sections of the society under the vaccination program, spokesperson of the NMMC, Mahendra Konde, said.

Seventy-eight sex workers were administered vaccines during this drive, he said.

The corporation's drive to vaccinate the homeless people has been appreciated by the central government, the official added.

NMMC Commissioner Abhijit Bangar said every effort was being made to cover every citizen in Navi Mumbai under the vaccination program. "At present, there are 76 vaccination centers in the city and we are making arrangements to increase this figure to 100 to expedite the inoculation," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
2
EXCLUSIVE-EU's Vestager warns Apple against using privacy, security to limit competition

EXCLUSIVE-EU's Vestager warns Apple against using privacy, security to limit...

 Global
3
Novel approach uses human body to recharge smartwatches and fitness bands

Novel approach uses human body to recharge smartwatches and fitness bands

 United States
4
Enterprises looking to cloud providers for help with security: Google-IDG study

Enterprises looking to cloud providers for help with security: Google-IDG st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021