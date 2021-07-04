Left Menu

Reuters Odd News Summary

Updated: 04-07-2021 02:28 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 02:28 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

A tie in Washington eating contest: 34 burgers in 10 minutes

The reigning queen of Washington's annual July Fourth burger eating contest had to share her championship trophy on Friday with last year's second place winner, as the two each ingested 34 burgers in 10 minutes. Molly Schuyler, a mother of four from California, managed to down the 34 burgers - just one shy of her record of 35 - during the Annual Independence Burger Eating Championship hosted by local fast food chain Z-Burger.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

