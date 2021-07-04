Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: A tie in Washington eating contest: 34 burgers in 10 minutes

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2021 10:38 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 10:29 IST
Odd News Roundup: A tie in Washington eating contest: 34 burgers in 10 minutes
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

A tie in Washington eating contest: 34 burgers in 10 minutes

The reigning queen of Washington's annual July Fourth burger eating contest had to share her championship trophy on Friday with last year's second-place winner, as the two each ingested 34 burgers in 10 minutes. Molly Schuyler, a mother of four from California, managed to down the 34 burgers - just one shy of her record of 35 - during the Annual Independence Burger Eating Championship hosted by local fast-food chain Z-Burger.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

 Portugal
4
Health News Roundup: Iran at risk of fifth COVID-19 wave as Delta variant spreads - Rouhani; India's Bharat Biotech says vaccine 93.4% effective against severe COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Iran at risk of fifth COVID-19 wave as Delta variant sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021