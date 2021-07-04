Tennis-Wimbledon order of play on Monday

Order of play on the main show courts on the seventh day of the Wimbledon championships on Monday (play starts at 1230 GMT unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding): CENTRE COURT

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 17-Cristian Garin (Chile) 20-Coco Gauff (U.S.) v 25-Angelique Kerber (Germany)

6-Roger Federer (Switzerland) v 23-Lorenzo Sonego (Italy) COURT ONE (1200 GMT)

1-Ash Barty (Australia) v 14-Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic) 16-Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) v 4-Alexander Zverev (Germany)

Emma Raducanu (Britain) v Ajla Tomljanovic (Australia) COURT TWO (1000 GMT)

7-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v 21-Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) Marton Fucsovics (Hungary) v 5-Andrey Rublev (Russia)

14-Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) v 2-Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

