Left Menu

Tennis-Wimbledon order of play on Monday

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-07-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 15:38 IST
Tennis-Wimbledon order of play on Monday
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Order of play on the main show courts on the seventh day of the Wimbledon championships on Monday (play starts at 1230 GMT unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding): CENTRE COURT

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 17-Cristian Garin (Chile) 20-Coco Gauff (U.S.) v 25-Angelique Kerber (Germany)

6-Roger Federer (Switzerland) v 23-Lorenzo Sonego (Italy) COURT ONE (1200 GMT)

1-Ash Barty (Australia) v 14-Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic) 16-Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) v 4-Alexander Zverev (Germany)

Emma Raducanu (Britain) v Ajla Tomljanovic (Australia) COURT TWO (1000 GMT)

7-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v 21-Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) Marton Fucsovics (Hungary) v 5-Andrey Rublev (Russia)

14-Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) v 2-Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

 Portugal
4
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021