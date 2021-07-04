Left Menu

No let-up in hot weather conditions in Haryana, Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-07-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 19:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Hot weather conditions persisted in Haryana and Punjab on Sunday, with Gurugram recording a maximum of 42 degrees Celsius.

Gurugram, which recorded five notches above normal maximum temperature, was the hottest place in Haryana.

Among other places in Haryana, Hisar recorded a high of 40.6 degrees Celsius, up two notches against normal limits, while Narnaul and Bhiwani recorded respective maximum temperatures of 40.5 and 39.8 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department here.

Ambala recorded a high of 38.1 degrees Celsius, up three notches against the normal while Karnal's maximum settled at 37 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal.

In Punjab, Bathinda recorded a high of 41 degrees Celsius, up three notches against the normal.

Patiala recorded a maximum temperature of 38.8 degrees Celsius, which is four notches above the normal for this time of the year.

Amritsar recorded a maximum of 38.5 degrees Celsius, up two notches while Ludhiana's high settled at 36.6 degrees Celsius, one notch more than the normal.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 37.5 degrees Celsius, up two notches against the normal.

