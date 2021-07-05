China launches new meteorological satellite to improve weather forecast, monitor sea temperature
- Country:
- China
China on Monday successfully launched a new meteorological satellite with 11 remote sensing payloads, which besides enhancing the country's weather forecasting capacity, will monitor global snow coverage and sea surface temperatures.
The satellite was launched into planned orbit from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
Equipped with 11 remote sensing payloads, FY-3E will be the world's first meteorological satellite in early morning orbit for civil service, the report said.
It is designed with a lifespan of eight years and will mainly obtain the atmospheric temperature, humidity and other meteorological parameters for numerical prediction applications, improving China's weather forecast capacity.
It will also monitor the global snow cover, sea surface temperature, natural disasters and ecology to better respond to climate change and prevent and mitigate meteorological disasters.
In addition, the satellite will monitor solar and space environments and their effects, as well as ionospheric data to meet the needs of space weather forecasts and supporting services, the report said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Launch Centre
- Jiuquan Satellite
- Xinhua news agency
ALSO READ
China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases versus 30 the day before
Australia: taking China to WTO over wine tariffs enables negotiations
Taiwan to 'adjust' Hong Kong office operations in 'one China' row
Taiwanese staff to leave Hong Kong office in 'one China' row
Taiwanese staff to leave Hong Kong office in 'one China' row