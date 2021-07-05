Left Menu

Union ministries decide to give more powers to tribal communities in managing forest resources

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 17:23 IST
Union ministries decide to give more powers to tribal communities in managing forest resources
Image Credit: Twitter(@TribalAffairsIn)
  • Country:
  • India

The Union ministries of environment and tribal affairs have jointly decided to give more powers to the tribal communities in managing the forest resources.

In an official statement, the ministry of environment said a ''Joint Communication'' to this effect is scheduled to be signed at the Indira Paryawaran Bhawan here on Tuesday.

It pertains to the effective implementation of the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006, which is commonly known as the Forest Rights Act (FRA).

The Act recognizes and vests the forest rights and occupation in forest land in forest-dwelling scheduled tribes (FDSTs) and other traditional forest dwellers (OTFDs) who have been residing in such forests for generations but whose rights could not be recorded and provides a framework for recording the forest rights so vested and the nature of evidence required for such recognition and vesting in respect of forest land.

The signing ceremony will be attended by Environment and Forest Secretary Rameshwar Prasad Gupta, Tribal Secretary Anil Kumar Jha and the revenue secretaries of all the states, sources in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said.

Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda and Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar will address the event, which will also be attended by the Minister of State for Environment Babul Supriyo and the Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh Saruta.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
3
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says UNITAID; Myanmar reports daily record 2,318 COVID-19 cases and more

Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021