Supplementary demands of Rs 23,149.75 cr tabled in Maha legislature; Rs 1,402 cr of it for COVID-19

On the first day of the monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature, the state government on Monday tabled supplementary demands worth Rs 23,149.75 crore, including Rs 1402.51 crore for procurement of medicines and equipment required for COVID-19 treatment.

The demands were tabled by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who also holds the finance portfolio, in both houses of the legislature.

Out of the total Rs 23,149.75 crore, Rs 6,895.42 crore has been earmarked for mandatory expenditure, Rs 12,190.51 crore for various state schemes and Rs 4,063.81 crore for implementation of centrally-sponsored programmes.

The demands include Rs 1402.51 crore for procurement of medicines and equipment required for COVID-19 treatment, while Rs 1,200 crore has been allotted for interest payment of loan raised for the Nagpur-Mumbai expressway.

A sum of Rs 1,150 crore has been allocated for construction of roads and bridges under hybrid annuity scheme, under which the government provides 40 per cent grant while private players arrange for remaining 60 per cent of financing of a project.

A supplementary demand refers to additional grant to meet the required expenditure of the government (over and above the annual budget).

The demands will be taken up for discussion on Tuesday, the concluding day of the two-day monsoon session of the state legislature.

The opposition BJP boycotted proceedings in the Assembly after 12 of its members were suspended for ''misbehaving'' with presiding officer Bhaskar Jadhav.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis told reporters that a decision on participating in the House proceedings on Tuesday will be taken later.

