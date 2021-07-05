Tremors in Delhi-NCR as 3.7 magnitude earthquake hits Jhajjar in Haryana
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 23:07 IST
Tremors were felt in Delhi and NCR region on Monday night as an earthquake hit Jhajjar in Haryana.
According to the National Centre for Seismology, the magnitude of the earthquake was 3.7.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
