Egypt informs Ethiopia of its categorical refusal of second GERD filling - statement

Reuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 06-07-2021 01:46 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 01:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
Egypt's irrigation minister said on Monday that he had received official notice from Ethiopia that it had begun filling the reservoir behind its giant hydropower dam, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), for a second year.

Egypt has informed Ethiopia of its categorical rejection of the measure, which it regards as a threat to regional stability, Iirrigation Minister Mohamed Abdel Aty said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

