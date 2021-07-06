Pope is walking and eating, tests good after surgery- Vatican

Pope Francis' progress following intestinal surgery is going normally, and he slept well and got up to walk, the Vatican said on Tuesday.

The results of routine tests were good, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said. He said in a statement that the pope also had breakfast and read several newspapers. The 84-year-old pope underwent a three-hour operation on Sunday night to remove part of his colon. He is expected to stay in Rome's Gemelli hospital for seven days barring any complications.

