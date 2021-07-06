Odd-even parking on 30 roads in Aurangabad district

Odd-even parking rule will be implemented on thirty roads which witness heavy traffic in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district from Tuesday, an official said.

Unorganized parking along these roads led to traffic congestion. A proposal sent to the collector's office in this regard by the superintendent of police was approved, he said. The police stations under whose jurisdictions the new system will be implemented are Paithan (four roads), Gangapur (six), Phulambri (two), Sillegaon (one), Vaijapur (three), Kannad city (three), Khultabad (one), Sillod city (three), Soyegaon (four), Pachod (one), Bidkin (two).

