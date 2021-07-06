Delegation led by Haryana Cong leader Chander Mohan meets minister Anil Vij

Haryana Congress leader Chander Mohan led a 21-member delegation to meet state Home Minister Anil Vij at the latter's residence at Ambala cantonment on Tuesday over some problems relating to Panchkula district.

The delegation also comprised eight Congress councillors of Panchkula Municipal Corporation.

The meeting lasted for around one hour, during which Mohan, who is a former deputy chief minister of Haryana, first met Vij along with the delegation and later met the minister separately for nearly half-an-hour.

Mohan, son of former chief minister late Bhajan Lal, later told reporters that he apprised Vij about some problems related to Panchkula district.

He said he discussed several problems of local bodies and the health department of the district with Vij, who is also the Health and Urban Local Bodies minister.

He said the delegation submitted a memorandum to the Home minister mentioning the problems of Panchkula.

Mohan said Vij had assured to resolve the problems raised by the delegation.

Later, when asked about the Congress leader meeting him, Vij said, ''I am the minister of the entire Haryana, therefore anyone can come and meet me to discuss the problem of his area''. PTI COR SUN CK

