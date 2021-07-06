Left Menu

Death toll in Florida building collapse rises to 32

The death toll from a partially collapsed Miami-area condominium rose by four to 32 as rescue workers braced for a tropical storm and relatives of a deceased family of four prepared for the disaster's first funeral, officials said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 20:15 IST
Death toll in Florida building collapse rises to 32
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The death toll from a partially collapsed Miami-area condominium rose by four to 32 as rescue workers braced for a tropical storm and relatives of a deceased family of four prepared for the disaster's first funeral, officials said on Tuesday. A total of 113 people remained missing 12 days after roughly half of the 12-story Champlain Towers South building came tumbling down early in the morning on June 24.

Rescue workers have expanded their search following the controlled demolition of the remainder of the building on Sunday night. The disaster's first funeral will be held on Tuesday for Marcus Guara, 52, his wife Ana Guara, 42, and their daughters, Lucia, 10, and Emma, 4. The service is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Miami Beach.

Although forecasts predict the Surfside area is likely to avoid the brunt of Tropical Storm Elsa on its projected course to the north from Cuba, scattered showers and thunderstorms were forecast and could hinder the search and rescue effort. Nobody has been pulled alive from the mounds of pulverized concrete, splintered lumber and twisted metal since the early hours of the disaster in an oceanfront town adjacent to Miami Beach in Florida.

Investigators have not determined what caused the 40-year-old complex to collapse. A 2018 engineering report found structural deficiencies that are now the focus of inquiries that include a grand jury examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

 Global
4
EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021