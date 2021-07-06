Death toll in Florida building collapse rises to 32

The death toll from a partially collapsed Miami-area condominium rose by four to 32 as rescue workers braced for a tropical storm and relatives of a deceased family of four prepared for the disaster's first funeral, officials said on Tuesday. A total of 113 people remained missing 12 days after roughly half of the 12-story Champlain Towers South building came tumbling down early in the morning on June 24.

Rescue workers have expanded their search following the controlled demolition of the remainder of the building on Sunday night. The disaster's first funeral will be held on Tuesday for Marcus Guara, 52, his wife Ana Guara, 42, and their daughters, Lucia, 10, and Emma, 4. The service is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Miami Beach.

Although forecasts predict the Surfside area is likely to avoid the brunt of Tropical Storm Elsa on its projected course to the north from Cuba, scattered showers and thunderstorms were forecast and could hinder the search and rescue effort. Nobody has been pulled alive from the mounds of pulverized concrete, splintered lumber and twisted metal since the early hours of the disaster in an oceanfront town adjacent to Miami Beach in Florida.

Investigators have not determined what caused the 40-year-old complex to collapse. A 2018 engineering report found structural deficiencies that are now the focus of inquiries that include a grand jury examination.

