Elsa could make landfall along Florida Gulf Coast on Wednesday- NHC

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 20:30 IST
Elsa could make landfall along Florida Gulf Coast on Wednesday- NHC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Tropical Storm Elsa could be near hurricane strength before it makes landfall in Florida on Wednesday morning, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Tuesday.

Elsa is located about 65 miles (105 km) west-northwest of Florida's Key West, with maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour (95 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

"On Wednesday morning, Elsa is forecast to make landfall along the north Florida Gulf coast and then move across the southeastern United States through Thursday."

