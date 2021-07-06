Left Menu

Construction agency to be booked for 'poor' quality work in J-K's Kishtwar

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-07-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 23:49 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Authorities on Tuesday ordered registration of a case against a construction agency for ''poor quality'' work on Chatroo-Sinthan road in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said.

Kishtwar District Magistrate Ashok Sharma wrote to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to register an FIR against construction agency Khanday Infrastructure Private Limited Nipora, Anantnag for ''poor quality'' work and improper bitumen content on Chatroo-Sinthan Road, an official spokesman said.

During the inspection of the work site, the DM observed that the quality of the work was compromised with. Besides, the newly laid bituminous concrete was stripped at various places and insufficient compaction has been carried out in newly laid layer which shows lack of due diligence on the part of executing agency, the spokesman said.

Insufficient quantity of bitumen in the bituminous mixture was found, he said.

On the direction of the DM, the inspection reports received from the technical team of NHIDCL also confirmed the poor quality of work.

The DM has written to the SSP to register an FIR against the erring agency under relevant sections of law, the spokesman said.

