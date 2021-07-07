Flipkart eliminates all single-use plastic packaging throughout its supply chain

In line with its commitment to move to plastic-free packaging in its supply chain by 202, Flipkart has eliminated all single-use plastic packaging used across its fulfilment centres in the country, the Indian e-commerce giant announced on Wednesday.

Now, Flipkart is working to educate its seller partners who fulfil customer orders directly from their locations to move towards alternative materials. Additionally, the company is working with the ecosystem to understand how it can best implement other initiatives to create a more circular economy for plastics so that the entire ecosystem can move towards a more sustainable future.

At Flipkart, we place great emphasis on sustainable and responsible business practices. Moving towards 100% single-use plastic elimination is one of the significant steps we have taken towards fulfilling our commitment to creating a sustainable ecosystem. We achieved this while navigating a tough year impacted by Covid and are proud that our teams kept the priorities inline. We are now focused on enabling our seller ecosystem to adopt sustainable packaging alternatives as well, and to create positive environmental and social impact across the entiresupply chain Hemant Badri, Senior Vice-President and Head of Supply Chain at Flipkart

Flipkart has eliminated single-use plastic packaging across its 70+ facilities across India by introducing the most scalable sustainable alternatives such as eco-friendly paper shreds, replacing poly pouches paper bags, bubble wraps with carton waste shredded material and 2 Ply roll, among others.

Apart from this, Flipkart is also working on some other efforts to transition towards a low carbon economy and realize its vision of holistic and sustainable growth.

For instance, the e-commerce giant has committed to a 100% transition to electric vehicles in its city logistics network by 2030 and is also focusing on resource efficiency in its operations. The company is increasing the use of renewable energy and executing projects to improve water management, waste management and overall energy productivity across its strategic facilities.