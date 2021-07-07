Earthquake shakes Taiwan's capital Taipei
Buildings shook briefly in Taiwan's capital Taipei on Wednesday during an earthquake, with no immediate reports of damage.
Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau said the magnitude 5 quake's epicenter was in the east coast county of Hualien.
