Tennis-Wimbledon order of play on Thursday

Order of play on the main showcourt on the 10th day of the Wimbledon championships on Thursday (play starts at 1230 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding): CENTRE COURT

1-Ash Barty (Australia) v 25-Angelique Kerber (Germany) 8-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) v 2-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) (Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

