Tennis-Wimbledon order of play on Thursday
Reuters | London | Updated: 07-07-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 18:36 IST
Order of play on the main showcourt on the 10th day of the Wimbledon championships on Thursday (play starts at 1230 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding): CENTRE COURT
1-Ash Barty (Australia) v 25-Angelique Kerber (Germany) 8-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) v 2-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) (Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
