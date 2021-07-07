Left Menu

Center of Tropical Storm Elsa making landfall along Florida Gulf Coast- U.S NHC

Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 20:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The center of tropical storm Elsa is making landfall in Taylor county along the north Florida Gulf Coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday.

Elsa is located about 65 miles (100 km) north-northwest of Cedar Key, Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (110 kmh), the Miami-based weather forecaster said in its latest advisory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

