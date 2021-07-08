'Zero chance' of finding survivors in collapsed Florida building -officials
A total of 54 bodies have been recovered from the ruins of the Champlain Towers South building so far. "It is with profound sadness that I'm able to share that we made extremely difficult decision to shift from operation search and rescue to recovery," Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told an afternoon news conference.
Crews recovered 18 more bodies on Wednesday in the ruins of a Miami-area condo complex that collapsed nearly two weeks ago, and Florida officials said there was no longer hope that any of the nearly 100 people still missing might be found alive. A total of 54 bodies have been recovered from the ruins of the Champlain Towers South building so far.
"It is with profound sadness that I'm able to share that we made extremely difficult decision to shift from operation search and rescue to recovery," Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told an afternoon news conference. Earlier, Ray Jadallah, assistant chief of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, told family members during a private briefing that the search and rescue operation was now considered a recovery mission with "zero chance" of finding survivors.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Florida
- Miami-Dade
- Ray Jadallah
- Daniella Levine Cava
- Miami-Dade County
- Miami
ALSO READ
Bodies of two young girls pulled from South Florida canal
Fifty-one people unaccounted for in Florida building collapse -officials
Trump to hold 'Save America' rally on July 3 in Florida
Florida condo building partially collapses, killing at least one person
After Florida building collapses, 51 residents unaccounted for, official says