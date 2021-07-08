Left Menu

'Zero chance' of finding survivors in collapsed Florida building -officials

A total of 54 bodies have been recovered from the ruins of the Champlain Towers South building so far. "It is with profound sadness that I'm able to share that we made extremely difficult decision to shift from operation search and rescue to recovery," Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told an afternoon news conference.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2021 04:00 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 04:00 IST
'Zero chance' of finding survivors in collapsed Florida building -officials

Crews recovered 18 more bodies on Wednesday in the ruins of a Miami-area condo complex that collapsed nearly two weeks ago, and Florida officials said there was no longer hope that any of the nearly 100 people still missing might be found alive. A total of 54 bodies have been recovered from the ruins of the Champlain Towers South building so far.

"It is with profound sadness that I'm able to share that we made extremely difficult decision to shift from operation search and rescue to recovery," Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told an afternoon news conference. Earlier, Ray Jadallah, assistant chief of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, told family members during a private briefing that the search and rescue operation was now considered a recovery mission with "zero chance" of finding survivors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
2
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
3
UFC 4, Bloodroots and more games coming to Xbox Game Pass

UFC 4, Bloodroots and more games coming to Xbox Game Pass

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Factbox-Bezos, Branson and Musk: Who is winning the space tourism race? and more

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021