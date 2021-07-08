Left Menu

Death toll from record-breaking heat wave hits 116 in Oregon

Oregons death toll from last weekends record-smashing Pacific Northwest heat wave has risen to 116.

PTI | Portland | Updated: 08-07-2021 04:46 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 04:46 IST
Death toll from record-breaking heat wave hits 116 in Oregon
  • Country:
  • United States

Oregon's death toll from last weekend's record-smashing Pacific Northwest heat wave has risen to 116. The state medical examiner Wednesday released an updated list of fatalities from the heat wave that added nine additional deaths.

Of the 116 deaths recorded, the youngest victim was 37 and the oldest was 97. In Portland's Multnomah County, where most of the deaths occurred, officials said many victims had no air conditioners or fans and died alone.

Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, on Tuesday directed agencies to study how Oregon can improve its response to heat emergencies and enacted emergency rules to protect workers from extreme heat after a farm labourer collapsed and died June 26 at a nursery in rural St. Paul, Oregon.

Temperatures shattered previous all-time records during the three-day heat wave that engulfed Oregon, Washington and British Columbia, Canada. Authorities say hundreds of deaths may ultimately be attributed to the heat throughout the region.

The heat wave was caused by what meteorologists described as a dome of high pressure over the Northwest and worsened by human-caused climate change, which is making such extreme weather events more likely and more intense.

Seattle, Portland and many other cities broke all-time heat records, with temperatures in some places reaching above 115 degrees Fahrenheit (46 Celsius).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
2
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
3
UFC 4, Bloodroots and more games coming to Xbox Game Pass

UFC 4, Bloodroots and more games coming to Xbox Game Pass

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Factbox-Bezos, Branson and Musk: Who is winning the space tourism race? and more

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021