Left Menu

Hot weather conditions persist in Punjab, Haryana

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-07-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 20:40 IST
Hot weather conditions persist in Punjab, Haryana
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

There was no let up in hot weather conditions in Punjab and Haryana where the maximum temperatures were several degrees above the normal on Thursday.

Gurgaon in Haryana sizzled at 43.7 degrees Celsius, six notches above than what is normal for this time of the year, according to the meteorological department here.

Among other places, Ambala, Hisar and Karnal recorded their maximum temperatures at 40.8 degrees Celsius, 42.8 degrees Celsius and 39.4 degrees Celsius respectively, up to five degrees above the normal.

Narnaul and Rohtak witnessed their respective maximum temperatures at 43.3 degrees Celsius and 41.8 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, the maximum temperatures of Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala settled at 40 degrees Celsius, 39.3 degrees Celsius and 41.4 degrees Celsius, up to six notches above normal. Bathinda recorded high of 40.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal.

In Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, the maximum temperature was 40.5 degrees Celsius, six notches above the normal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global
3
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
4
At 42 %, ‘Finance’ most popular specialisation among GenZ MBA aspirants

At 42 %, ‘Finance’ most popular specialisation among GenZ MBA aspirants

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021