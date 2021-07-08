Hot weather conditions persist in Punjab, Haryana

There was no let up in hot weather conditions in Punjab and Haryana where the maximum temperatures were several degrees above the normal on Thursday.

Gurgaon in Haryana sizzled at 43.7 degrees Celsius, six notches above than what is normal for this time of the year, according to the meteorological department here.

Advertisement

Among other places, Ambala, Hisar and Karnal recorded their maximum temperatures at 40.8 degrees Celsius, 42.8 degrees Celsius and 39.4 degrees Celsius respectively, up to five degrees above the normal.

Narnaul and Rohtak witnessed their respective maximum temperatures at 43.3 degrees Celsius and 41.8 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, the maximum temperatures of Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala settled at 40 degrees Celsius, 39.3 degrees Celsius and 41.4 degrees Celsius, up to six notches above normal. Bathinda recorded high of 40.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal.

In Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, the maximum temperature was 40.5 degrees Celsius, six notches above the normal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)