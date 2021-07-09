Quake of magnitude 6.2 strikes off Indonesia coast - EMSC
Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 19:16 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck near Minahasa, Sulawesi, off the coast of Indonesia on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 102 km (63.4 miles), EMSC said.
