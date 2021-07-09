Left Menu

MP: Situation room, control-command centre inaugurated

The centre is connected to 10,000 traffic police CCTV cameras and 500 smarty city disaster management cameras, the official said. The CM also watched online a mock drill staged by a homeguard team on rescuing people drowning in a river, he said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 09-07-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 20:42 IST
MP: Situation room, control-command centre inaugurated
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

A Situation Room and Control and Command Centre to deal with emergencies like floods, earthquakes, fires and the like was inaugurated by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday.

While the Situation Room has been set up in Annexe-II of the state secretariat, Vallabh Bhawan, the Control and Command Centre is located in the Homeguard headquarters.

These facilities will be used for live monitoring of rescue and relief operations, and such centres would be set up soon in all 52 districts of the state, an official said.

''Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajesh Rajora made a presentation on the centre during its inauguration. It will get live feed from 16 departments, and information like water levels in dams, weather updates, real time database of Dial 100 and Dial 108 ambulance services etc would be available. The centre is connected to 10,000 traffic police CCTV cameras and 500 smarty city disaster management cameras,'' the official said. The CM also watched online a mock drill staged by a homeguard team on rescuing people drowning in a river, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
2
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
3
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
4
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021