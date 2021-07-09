MP: Situation room, control-command centre inaugurated

A Situation Room and Control and Command Centre to deal with emergencies like floods, earthquakes, fires and the like was inaugurated by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday.

While the Situation Room has been set up in Annexe-II of the state secretariat, Vallabh Bhawan, the Control and Command Centre is located in the Homeguard headquarters.

These facilities will be used for live monitoring of rescue and relief operations, and such centres would be set up soon in all 52 districts of the state, an official said.

''Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajesh Rajora made a presentation on the centre during its inauguration. It will get live feed from 16 departments, and information like water levels in dams, weather updates, real time database of Dial 100 and Dial 108 ambulance services etc would be available. The centre is connected to 10,000 traffic police CCTV cameras and 500 smarty city disaster management cameras,'' the official said. The CM also watched online a mock drill staged by a homeguard team on rescuing people drowning in a river, he said.

